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Home > Movie News

Change of Plan from Anudeep KV

Published on March 28, 2026 by swathy

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Change of Plan from Anudeep KV

Anudeep KV made an impressive debut with Jathi Ratnalu. The comic timing in the film was hilarious and all the actors from the film are quite busy now. Anudeep did films like Prince and Funky. Prince ended up as a below average film while Funky brought him a lot of criticism. Anudeep KV was trolled badly for the writing and the quality of entertainment in Funky. He has to be extra cautious and bounce back soon to stand in the race in Telugu cinema.

Anudeep has now changed plans and he is all set to direct a women-centric film soon. TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory will bankroll this project and it will be announced officially very soon. People Media Factory too is shattered with a lot of debacles. Anudeep KV and PMF will have to deliver a big film for sure. Anudeep KV has penned an interesting film that discusses about a serious issue. There is no scope for his funny one-liners in this film as per the update. The team is on a hunt for the right actress who can match the role. The film will be announced after the lead actress gets finalized.

Next Lenin Team Breaks Silence on Release Previous After Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali
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TRENDING

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Lenin Team Breaks Silence on Release
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After Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali

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