Changure Bangaru Raja Trailer: Out-and-out Entertainer

The upcoming film Changure Bangaru Raja produced by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja on RT Teamworks and Frame By Frame Pictures will grace the cinemas for the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival on September 15th. Meanwhile, the film’s theatrical trailer was released.

The story is set in a village and revolves around three characters played by Karthik Rathnam, Satya, and Ravi Babu. Villagers find diamonds on a rainy day causing chaotic situations in the village. Apart from fun, and love, the movie has some thrilling elements too.

Karthik Rathnam of ‘C/O Kancharapalem’ fame played his part impressively, wherein Satya is humorous and Ravi Babu looked serious all through. The voiceover given to the dog by Sunil makes the narrative much more fascinating.

The trailer promises Changure Bangaru Raja will be an out-and-out entertainer.