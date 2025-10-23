Chaos ruling in Telangana Congress: But why is High Command silent?

The Telangana Congress is sliding into an abyss in popularity graph with each passing day. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues are facing the wrath of the public in various ways. But surprisingly the Congress High Command is staying completely silent and taking no corrective steps to puts its house in order in Telangana

A recent news report citing AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge being disappointed with the CM and party in Telangana became viral in political circles. Though the authenticity of the report is questionable, it has done enough damage to the Congress party.

“If AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is really so much aggrieved with Congress Government and Chief Minister, why is he not taking any action on the erring Congress leaders?” is the big question.

Another big worry plaguing Congress cadres is, ‘Why Rahul Gandhi is silent, inspite of repeated mistakes and blunders by Congress Ministers doing irreparable damage to the party?’

Though Rahul Gandhi entrusted AICC general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan with the responsibility of Telangana Congress, it appears the move has made little impact. The corrupt and indisciplined Telangana Congress leaders have proved too much for a clean and austere leader like Meenakshi Natarajan.

The failures of Congress Government coupled with irresponsible and unsavoury behavior of Ministers is doing serious damage to the grand old party in Telangana. If this is the sad state of affairs in a state, even before completion of two years of returning back to power, then serious questions about credibility of Congress will arise.

Telangana is just one among the two big states where Congress is in power. So the performance of the party here will also decide party’s fate at national level and have impact on Rahul Gandhi’s run for PM post. But the silence and inaction of Congress High Command regarding Telangana is leading to serious doubts about party’s credibility and performance.