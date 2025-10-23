x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chaos ruling in Telangana Congress: But why is High Command silent?

Published on October 23, 2025 by deepthinandanreddy

TRENDING

image
Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films
image
Janhvi Kapoor breaks Silence on Plastic Surgery
image
TDP Turmoil: MLA Kolikapudi Accuses MP Kesineni Chinni of ₹5 Crore Ticket Deal
image
World Bank Clears Second Phase of Funding for Amaravati: A Renewed Boost for Andhra’s Capital Dream
image
Chaos ruling in Telangana Congress: But why is High Command silent?

Chaos ruling in Telangana Congress: But why is High Command silent?

The Telangana Congress is sliding into an abyss in popularity graph with each passing day. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues are facing the wrath of the public in various ways. But surprisingly the Congress High Command is staying completely silent and taking no corrective steps to puts its house in order in Telangana

A recent news report citing AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge being disappointed with the CM and party in Telangana became viral in political circles. Though the authenticity of the report is questionable, it has done enough damage to the Congress party.

“If AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is really so much aggrieved with Congress Government and Chief Minister, why is he not taking any action on the erring Congress leaders?” is the big question.

Another big worry plaguing Congress cadres is, ‘Why Rahul Gandhi is silent, inspite of repeated mistakes and blunders by Congress Ministers doing irreparable damage to the party?’

Though Rahul Gandhi entrusted AICC general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan with the responsibility of Telangana Congress, it appears the move has made little impact. The corrupt and indisciplined Telangana Congress leaders have proved too much for a clean and austere leader like Meenakshi Natarajan.

The failures of Congress Government coupled with irresponsible and unsavoury behavior of Ministers is doing serious damage to the grand old party in Telangana. If this is the sad state of affairs in a state, even before completion of two years of returning back to power, then serious questions about credibility of Congress will arise.

Telangana is just one among the two big states where Congress is in power. So the performance of the party here will also decide party’s fate at national level and have impact on Rahul Gandhi’s run for PM post. But the silence and inaction of Congress High Command regarding Telangana is leading to serious doubts about party’s credibility and performance.

Next World Bank Clears Second Phase of Funding for Amaravati: A Renewed Boost for Andhra’s Capital Dream Previous How Can a Former Chief Minister Speak This Way About an Elected Representative?
else

TRENDING

image
Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films
image
Janhvi Kapoor breaks Silence on Plastic Surgery
image
Ram Charan and Upasana to Welcome Twins

Latest

image
Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films
image
Janhvi Kapoor breaks Silence on Plastic Surgery
image
TDP Turmoil: MLA Kolikapudi Accuses MP Kesineni Chinni of ₹5 Crore Ticket Deal
image
World Bank Clears Second Phase of Funding for Amaravati: A Renewed Boost for Andhra’s Capital Dream
image
Chaos ruling in Telangana Congress: But why is High Command silent?

Most Read

image
TDP Turmoil: MLA Kolikapudi Accuses MP Kesineni Chinni of ₹5 Crore Ticket Deal
image
World Bank Clears Second Phase of Funding for Amaravati: A Renewed Boost for Andhra’s Capital Dream
image
Chaos ruling in Telangana Congress: But why is High Command silent?

Related Articles

Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit