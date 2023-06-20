Charan and Upasana welcome a Baby Girl

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for a decade and they have been expecting their first child. Upasana gave birth to a baby girl during the early hours of today. Both mother and baby are doing fine told the health bulletin that is released by Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. Charan and Upasana have been spotted in the hospital last night. The entire Mega family is left in joy with the addition of the new family member. On the work front, Ram Charan is busy with Shankar’s Game Changer which is slated for 2024 release. He gave his nod for a pan-Indian sports drama that will be directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu.

