Charan's Muscle Mass Workouts For Peddi

Published on January 17, 2026

Charan’s Muscle Mass Workouts For Peddi

Charan’s Muscle Mass Workouts For Peddi

Mega Power Star Ram Charan, known for his dedication, is currently undergoing a massive physical change for his upcoming Pan India movie, Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is a sports drama that requires Charan to look much stronger than ever before. In fresh photos shared from his gym sessions, the actor looks like a beast, showing off a rugged and powerful new physique.

For this role, Ram Charan is not just aiming for six-pack abs; he is focused on gaining heavy muscle mass. His training involves lifting very heavy weights to build thick muscles in his chest, shoulders, and arms. He is working with top fitness experts to get desired physique.

The look is completed by a thick beard and long hair, giving him a raw and earthy appearance. This transformation shows how much effort he puts into every character. It is clear that Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned to make Peddi a visual treat.

The film’s first single Chikiri Chikiri turned out to be an epic blockbuster with 200 M+ views already.

