Chartbuster Meesala Pilla enters elite 100 Million Club

Published on December 31, 2025 by swathy

Chartbuster Meesala Pilla enters elite 100 Million Club

Megastar Chiranjeevi showcased the power of Mega Grace Pan-India with Meesala Pilla song from his upcoming film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Directed by Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi, the movie has high anticipation and buzz as the biggest Sankranti festival entertainer till date for Telugu Cinema.

Meesala Pilla song from the film has re-introduced Megastar’s Grace in a fresh and new light bringing back legendary singer Udit Narayan to sing for Chiru. His voice matched the Mega energy and graceful steps on screen perfectly. With his style, swag and comic timing Chiranjeevi amplified the reach of the song to next level.

The song has the distinction of trending for weeks Pan-India despite new releases film all other languages. Now, it has hit the 100 Million views mark becoming the Graceful Song of the Year. Megastar’s charisma has been re-established by the song nation-wide in a grand way. Despite many Pan-India songs, a regional song creating such mass trends is historical.

It created a huge sensation upon release with numerous insta reels. The song became a re-introduction of Mega Charm to Gen-Z audiences in a grand fashion. Setting up many Mega Records, Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi combination has delivered on Mega promise.

Sasirekha, the second single from MSG has also touched 33 Million views in just three weeks. Strongly establishing the film as a musical bumper blockbuster, now, the team gearing up to release eagerly awaited Mega Victory mass song, released yesterday and it has become an instant chartbuster with Chiru and Venky oozing charm.

Composer Bheems Ceciroleo has delivered a huge blockbuster album rising anticipation, further. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film on scheduled for 12th January on a massive scale. Venkatesh is playing an extended cameo and Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role in this out and out family entertainer.

