Chay’s Vrushakarma: BEYOND EXPECTATIONS

Published on February 22, 2026 by nymisha

Chay’s Vrushakarma: BEYOND EXPECTATIONS

Vrushakarma is being made on the biggest budget of Chay’s career. Produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner, the film is mounted on a grand scale and promises a larger-than-life theatrical experience.

After the huge success of Thandel, Chay is in top form. With strong confidence and momentum, he has taken up Vrushakarma, which is expected to show him in a new avatar and elevate the scale of storytelling.

The shoot is moving fast, and the team has already locked the first glimpse. This first visual is said to give a clear idea of the film’s world, and insiders say it has come out very impressive.

The producers recently reviewed the footage and are highly confident about the result. They believe the film has all the ingredients to become a massive blockbuster.

The first glimpse is expected to arrive in the first week of March, building strong anticipation.

Directed by Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady.

