Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse: Mystery & Mayhem

Published on March 5, 2026 by nymisha

Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse: Mystery & Mayhem

Naga Chaitanya is back in a role that’s completely different, both in tone and scale, in his next outing Vrushakarma. Teaming up for the first time with director Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame, the duo brings audiences a high-concept mythical thriller, produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar, with Bapineedu presenting. The excitement around the film has been palpable, and the release of the first glimpse only adds fuel to the anticipation.

The glimpse throws viewers into a shadowy, unsettling world, beginning with the antagonist, overtaken by dark powers, drawing a mysterious sketch. Terrifyingly, the image comes to life as a bat erupts from him, striking down a man exactly as depicted. The protagonist arrives as Vrushakarma to face the darkness.

Naga Chaitanya’s makeover for the role is striking, showcasing both his physical transformation and a commitment to authenticity. Packed with daring stunts and intense action sequences, his performance hints at a character shaped by courage and purpose. Sparsh Srivastava makes a memorable impact as the antagonist, his supernatural aura and commanding presence leaving a lasting impression. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the female lead.

Director Karthik Dandu elevates the film with a unique visual and narrative style. Production designer Sri Nagendra Tangala builds an unnerving environment, while cinematographer Ragul D Herian captures it with striking compositions and lighting. Ajaneesh B Loknath’s intense background score amplifies every moment of suspense and horror, while the international-standard production values underscore the scale of the project.

The first glimpse promises a thrilling ride of mystery and mayhem, blending dark intrigue with visually spectacular action, leaving audiences eager for the full supernatural adventure.

