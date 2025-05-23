Chennai High Court warns Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi

The divorce news of Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and his wife Aarti Ravi have been a sensation. The duo issued several public statements pointing at each other and their flaws. The criticism on each other reached new heights and their divorce issue is in the court. The Chennai High Court has asked Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi not to make any public statements or press releases about their divorce case. The order has been issued today by the Chennai High Court.

Aarti Ravi has named singer Kenishaa Francis as the girlfriend of Ravi Mohan in her recent statements. Ravi Mohan too took his social media page to post statements about their past and Aarti. The court advised Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi to recosider their petitions and the next hearing in the case will take place on June 12th. There is a strong speculation that Aarti Ravi has been demanding an alimony of Rs 40 lakhs per month.