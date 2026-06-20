Chennai Love Story: Heartwarming chartbuster Jigithara magic

Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles, Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburii and produced by Sai Rajesh and SKN under the banners of Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers. The film features music by Mani Sharma, cinematography by Viswas Daniel, and editing by Santhosh Naidu. Sai Rajesh has also provided the story for this romantic entertainer.

The musical journey of Chennai Love Story continues on a promising note with the release of “Jigithara,” a romantic melody that is already attracting attention for its soothing composition and emotional appeal. Crafted to reflect the delicate emotions of love and yearning, the song offers a pleasant listening experience that connects with audiences instantly.

Brilliant singer Karthik brings his trademark warmth and expressive vocals to the track, elevating its emotional depth. The lyrics, written by Anantha Sriram, beautifully capture the bond and affection shared by the lead characters, presenting heartfelt feelings through simple yet impactful words.

Composer Mani Sharma once again demonstrates his mastery in creating memorable romantic melodies. Featuring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, “Jigithara” stands out as one of the musical highlights from the film. The song was unveiled during a grand musical festival in Tirupati, where it received an enthusiastic response from music lovers and film audiences alike.

With its captivating melody, meaningful lyrics, and soulful rendition, “Jigithara” further strengthens the musical appeal of Chennai Love Story. As anticipation for the film continues to grow, the song is expected to find a special place among fans of romantic music and contribute significantly to the film’s promotional momentum.