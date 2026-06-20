x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chennai Love Story musical storm reaching its peak with every event

Published on June 20, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Actress Overshadows Her Co-Stars With Her Bikini Acts
image
Rao Bahadur Desa Sanchari: Satya Dev rocks on the dance floor
image
Ram Charan and Upasana introduce Klin Kaara
image
Chennai Love Story musical storm reaching its peak with every event
image
Comrade Kalyan Oriya Pilla Single: Sid Sriram’s MAGIC

Chennai Love Story musical storm reaching its peak with every event

The makers of Chennai Love Story starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya are proving that effective promotions can significantly elevate a film’s anticipation. Producers SKN and Sai Rajesh have designed a campaign where music takes center stage with events making all the noise.

Chennai Love Story, aiming for release on July 25, could enter theatres with blockbuster-level anticipation and one of the most celebrated albums in recent times. The first two songs have become major chartbusters, and now all eyes are on the grand release of “Jigithara” through a spectacular musical festival in Tirupati.

Industry observers are particularly impressed by the scale of the event. Organizing a musical fest of this magnitude nearly a month before release is a bold move, but it perfectly aligns with the confidence the makers have in the film’s soundtrack.

The biggest strength of Chennai Love Story remains the music of Mani Sharma. The veteran composer has delivered soulful melodies that instantly connected with listeners. “Guruthundha” and “Vadhalane” have become playlist favorites and continue to receive overwhelming appreciation.

The SKN-Sai Rajesh combination once again appears to have found the perfect formula to engage audiences. If the current momentum continues. Ravi Namburii is directing the film.

Next Ram Charan and Upasana introduce Klin Kaara Previous Comrade Kalyan Oriya Pilla Single: Sid Sriram’s MAGIC
else

TRENDING

image
Actress Overshadows Her Co-Stars With Her Bikini Acts
image
Rao Bahadur Desa Sanchari: Satya Dev rocks on the dance floor
image
Ram Charan and Upasana introduce Klin Kaara

Latest

image
Actress Overshadows Her Co-Stars With Her Bikini Acts
image
Rao Bahadur Desa Sanchari: Satya Dev rocks on the dance floor
image
Ram Charan and Upasana introduce Klin Kaara
image
Chennai Love Story musical storm reaching its peak with every event
image
Comrade Kalyan Oriya Pilla Single: Sid Sriram’s MAGIC

Most Read

image
Amaravati Set to Emerge as a Spiritual and Wellness Hub, Says Chandrababu Naidu
image
Telangana Cabinet Goes Fully Digital as Government Adopts Paperless Governance
image
Kesineni Nani Targets Government Over Sai Krishna Case as AP Orders Probe

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos