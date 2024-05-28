x
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Chief Secretary should respond to allegations, says Jana Sena

Published on May 28, 2024 by

The Jana Sena on Tuesday asked Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy to respond to the allegations made against him in land acquisition. Speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam, Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav alleged that the chief secretary is involved in land acquisition in north Andhra region.

He said he had made allegations of land acquisition against the chief secretary 72 hours ago and wondered why the chief secretary was not responding. He demanded that the chief secretary give an explanation on the allegations.

Murthy Yadav alleged that the chief secretary and other officials have threatened the SC farmers and taken their lands by force. The SC lands were taken first and then the government issued a GO later, he said.

The lands were registered in the names of Subhash and Raj Kumar, he said. He wondered how these valuable lands changed hands over the due course. He wanted an inquiry into the land scam. He welcomed the chief secretary or any YSR Congress leader to take legal action against him.

He further alleged that the chief secretary had threatened some DROs to get the lands registered even before the GO was issued. He wanted to know who Subhash and Raj Kumar were. He wanted an inquiry into these characters and those involved in the racket.

Murthy Yadav wanted the government to order a CBI enquiry or an investigation by a sitting judge of the High Court. He said that he is ready to surrender to the police if he was proved wrong. He dared the chief secretary and the ruling YSR Congress to counter his charges on the land scam.

The Jana Sena corporator said that the alliance government that would be formed in the state after June 4 should look into this issue. The government should frame the chief secretary and other officials responsible for the scam, he said. He further alleged that the chief secretary’s son is also involved in the case and wanted the investigation to cover his role.

