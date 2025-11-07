x
Chikiri From Peddi: Dance Spectacle Only Charan Can Deliver

Published on November 7, 2025 by nymisha

Chikiri From Peddi: Dance Spectacle Only Charan Can Deliver

The excitement is palpable as the full single Chikiri Chikiri from Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming Pan-India entertainer Peddi is unleashed. After the promo sent social media into a frenzy, the full song now promises to become a chartbuster.

Composed by Academy Award-winning maestro AR Rahman, the track is totally enjoyable. Lyricist Balaji’s words capture the feelings and excitement of first love, while Mohit Chauhan’s lively vocals bring warmth, charm, and a sense of playful mischief to the tune.

Ram Charan owns every frame. His charisma, vivacious energy, and effortless expressions breathe life into the song. Each move, especially the hook step, is a masterclass in rhythm and style, choreographed flawlessly by Jani Master. Charan’s elegant dances create a visual treat that’s as joyful as it is mesmerizing. It’s a dance spectacle only Charan can deliver.

Adding a dash of magic is Janhvi Kapoor who looks stunning and dashing in village belle avatar. The sweeping mountain landscapes only amplify the cinematic spectacle.

On the whole, Chikiri Chikiri is a celebration of dance, love, and sheer cinematic energy. With its catchy beats, dazzling visuals, and Ram Charan’s dynamic performance, it’s going to to dominate music charts and become a social media sensation.

Produced by Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi is set to release nationwide on March 27, 2026, and this first single has already raised expectations sky-high.

