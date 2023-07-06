Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna off to USA

Tollywood veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are working without breaks on their respective films. Megastar wrapped up the shoot of Bhola Shankar a while ago and he decided to take a small break. Megastar will fly down to New York along with his wife on a short vacation for a week. There are reports that Chiranjeevi would also take up a look test for his upcoming film that will be directed by Kalyan Krishna. Chiranjeevi will be back to India in a week and he would kick-start the promotional activities of Bhola Shankar.

Nandamuri Balakrishna wrapped up a massive schedule of Bhagavanth Kesari recently. Balayya along with his wife flew to USA to attend the TANA Celebrations. He would return back to Hyderabad in ten days and would resume the shoot of Bhagavanth Kesari that is scheduled for Dasara 2023 release. Several Tollywood actors already flew to USA for the TANA Celebrations.