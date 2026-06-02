x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiranjeevi and Surekha got emotional by Ram Charan’s Performance – Buchi Babu

Published on June 2, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan Turns Telangana Challenge Into a Political Statement
image
Chiranjeevi and Surekha got emotional by Ram Charan’s Performance – Buchi Babu
image
NBK111 team plan a Massive Explosion for NBK’s birthday
image
Big Story: Why are Single Screens Getting Shut?
image
Initial Predictions: Super Strong Start for Peddi

Chiranjeevi and Surekha got emotional by Ram Charan’s Performance – Buchi Babu

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is gearing up for the grand worldwide release of his massive sports action drama, Peddi, on June 4. Director Buchi Babu Sana recently shared highly interesting behind-the-scenes details during a press meet. He expressed extreme confidence that the emotional family drama will connect beautifully with all sections of the audience.

The director revealed that the actor underwent a brutal physical transformation to play the role of a rustic wrestler. During the filming of an intense action sequence, the actor accidentally suffered a severe eye injury that left him bleeding on set. While Buchi Babu was terrified of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s reaction, the veteran actor simply laughed and asked to see the video clip of the incident.

This immense dedication translated brilliantly onto the screen, deeply moving the actor’s family members. The director shared that Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha garu, recently watched a specific emotional sequence from the film. She was so touched by the raw performance that she became extremely emotional after watching it.

the film features music by AR Rahman. Buchi Babu promised that fans will completely forget the star on screen and only witness the character. He confidently concluded that the performance is mind-blowing and the character will stay in everyone’s hearts forever.

Next Pawan Kalyan Turns Telangana Challenge Into a Political Statement Previous NBK111 team plan a Massive Explosion for NBK’s birthday
else

TRENDING

image
Chiranjeevi and Surekha got emotional by Ram Charan’s Performance – Buchi Babu
image
NBK111 team plan a Massive Explosion for NBK’s birthday
image
Big Story: Why are Single Screens Getting Shut?

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan Turns Telangana Challenge Into a Political Statement
image
Chiranjeevi and Surekha got emotional by Ram Charan’s Performance – Buchi Babu
image
NBK111 team plan a Massive Explosion for NBK’s birthday
image
Big Story: Why are Single Screens Getting Shut?
image
Initial Predictions: Super Strong Start for Peddi

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Turns Telangana Challenge Into a Political Statement
image
Pawan Kalyan to Address Media From His Residence After Telangana Meeting Permission Denied
image
Twelve Years After Bifurcation: Telangana Built on Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Waited for Amaravati

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception