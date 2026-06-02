Chiranjeevi and Surekha got emotional by Ram Charan’s Performance – Buchi Babu

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is gearing up for the grand worldwide release of his massive sports action drama, Peddi, on June 4. Director Buchi Babu Sana recently shared highly interesting behind-the-scenes details during a press meet. He expressed extreme confidence that the emotional family drama will connect beautifully with all sections of the audience.

The director revealed that the actor underwent a brutal physical transformation to play the role of a rustic wrestler. During the filming of an intense action sequence, the actor accidentally suffered a severe eye injury that left him bleeding on set. While Buchi Babu was terrified of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s reaction, the veteran actor simply laughed and asked to see the video clip of the incident.

This immense dedication translated brilliantly onto the screen, deeply moving the actor’s family members. The director shared that Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha garu, recently watched a specific emotional sequence from the film. She was so touched by the raw performance that she became extremely emotional after watching it.

the film features music by AR Rahman. Buchi Babu promised that fans will completely forget the star on screen and only witness the character. He confidently concluded that the performance is mind-blowing and the character will stay in everyone’s hearts forever.