Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Home > Movie News

Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh to rock MSG Pre-release Event

Published on January 5, 2026 by swathy

Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh to rock MSG Pre-release Event

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi are coming together for the first time with a family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The movie is special for every Telugu Cinema fan, as Victory Venkatesh is playing an extended cameo in it and he is sharing screen with Chiru for the first time ever.

The movie songs have become massive chartbusters and makers have released the highly appreciated trailer, which crossed 25 Million views, breaking all records. Now, the makers have announced the eagerly awaited update that Chrianjeevi and Venkatesh will appear on same stage at the pre-release event.

It has been precious to see such big stars and legends of Telugu Cinema together on screen and off screen. But MSG has been a treat made up of dreams for every Telugu Cinema fan. Pre-release event will be held on 7th January, in Hyderabad. It is going to be a magical and memorable event night say, makers.

Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the family entertainer on a massive scale. It is scheduled for a grand release on 12th January and Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role. Her chemistry with Megastar is being praised by fans all over.

