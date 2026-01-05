Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh to rock MSG Pre-release Event

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi are coming together for the first time with a family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The movie is special for every Telugu Cinema fan, as Victory Venkatesh is playing an extended cameo in it and he is sharing screen with Chiru for the first time ever.

The movie songs have become massive chartbusters and makers have released the highly appreciated trailer, which crossed 25 Million views, breaking all records. Now, the makers have announced the eagerly awaited update that Chrianjeevi and Venkatesh will appear on same stage at the pre-release event.

It has been precious to see such big stars and legends of Telugu Cinema together on screen and off screen. But MSG has been a treat made up of dreams for every Telugu Cinema fan. Pre-release event will be held on 7th January, in Hyderabad. It is going to be a magical and memorable event night say, makers.

Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the family entertainer on a massive scale. It is scheduled for a grand release on 12th January and Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role. Her chemistry with Megastar is being praised by fans all over.