Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health

Megastar Chiranjeevi has addressed recent media speculation regarding his mother’s health, setting the record straight with a reassuring message for his fans. Taking to social media, the actor clarified that while his mother was slightly unwell for a couple of days, she has now fully recovered and is in good health.

The actor’s tweet read:

“My attention is drawn to some media reports claiming our mother is unwell and is hospitalised. Want to clarify that she was a little indisposed for a couple of days. She is hale and hearty and is perfectly alright now.

Appeal to all media not to publish any speculative reports on her health. Appreciate your understanding.”

Chiranjeevi’s statement comes in response to a wave of reports suggesting his mother had been hospitalized, causing concern among fans and well-wishers. By sharing the update, he has not only reassured his supporters but also urged media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified news.

Fans have since expressed relief and sent their best wishes to Chiranjeevi and his family.