x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health

Published on February 21, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
image
Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?
image
I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani
image
Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health
image
Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go

Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi has addressed recent media speculation regarding his mother’s health, setting the record straight with a reassuring message for his fans. Taking to social media, the actor clarified that while his mother was slightly unwell for a couple of days, she has now fully recovered and is in good health.

The actor’s tweet read:

“My attention is drawn to some media reports claiming our mother is unwell and is hospitalised. Want to clarify that she was a little indisposed for a couple of days. She is hale and hearty and is perfectly alright now.

Appeal to all media not to publish any speculative reports on her health. Appreciate your understanding.”

Chiranjeevi’s statement comes in response to a wave of reports suggesting his mother had been hospitalized, causing concern among fans and well-wishers. By sharing the update, he has not only reassured his supporters but also urged media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified news.

Fans have since expressed relief and sent their best wishes to Chiranjeevi and his family.

Next I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani Previous Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go
else

TRENDING

image
I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani
image
Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health
image
Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in his Biopic

Latest

image
Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
image
Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?
image
I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani
image
Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health
image
Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go

Most Read

image
Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
image
Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?
image
Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go

Related Articles

Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet