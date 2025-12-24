Chiranjeevi cranks up Massy Swag for MSG

Megastar Chiranjeevi starts the countdown for his Mega Sankranti festival entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Directed by the master director, Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi, this film is arguably the most awaited Sankranti release, promising a high-octane blend of comedy and mass action.

With less than three weeks to go, the promotional campaign has shifted into top gear. The latest visual drop from the film captures Chiranjeevi in his absolute element, redefining the word “Megastar.” Dressed in a sharp, stylish blue suit he looks at his stylish best.

Wielding a gun amidst the chaos of a battle, he proves once again why he is the undisputed King of Swagger. Even with the subtle “battle scars” shown on his face, his charismatic screen presence is unmatched, heightening the mystery around his character’s intensity.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film boasts a stellar ensemble including Nayanthara and a special appearance by Victory Venkatesh. As fans eagerly await the Mega Victory soundtrack, the sheer aura of Chiranjeevi in these posters ensures that January 12th will be a celebration of pure cinematic brilliance.