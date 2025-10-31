Chiranjeevi expresses concerns about Deepfake and AI edits

Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the Ekta Diwas 2K run event conducted by Hyderabad Police, today. He thanked Police for taking such an amazing initiative to spread healthy message across the youth. He stated that Sardar Vallabhai Patel has brought India United as a nation and his spirit should always be adhered.

He further remarked that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of ‘Unity in Diversity’ which successfully integrated 560 fragmented states into the Modern One India, should be passed on to generations to come. With the press, he further discussed about the contemporary threat of Deepfake and AI misuse.

He noted that the Hyderabad Cyber Police is actively pursuing cases, and under the leadership of C. P. Sajjanar, they are demonstrating strong commitment to protecting citizens. Chiranjeevi strongly opined that while technology should be welcomed, its potential for abuse demands that governments formulate strong legislative laws.

He stated that the works are going on by the government and these laws will soon come in motion. Currently, the actor is shooting for his Mega Sankranti entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in Anil Ravipudi’s direction.