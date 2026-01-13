Chiranjeevi garu himself directed me on screen – Anil Ravipudi

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have come together for the first time for a complete family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. With huge positive response from all over, movie is set to emerge as Regional Industry Hit for Sankranti festival.

Now, makers have conducted Thank You Meet and they looked jubilant. Sahu Garapati stated that he always envisioned the movie to be a big blockbuster and he jd happy that his production house has been blessed by Chiranjeevi with such a Mega Hit. Sushmita Konidela thanked audiences for making her dream come true to produce a blockbuster with her dad.

Anil Ravipudi stated that Chiranjeevi directed him and choreographed the moment that he appeared on screen with Chiru and Venky. He stated that he wanted to have a memory for a lifetime, appearing with them and he is blessed to have fulfilled it. He further stated that Chiranjeevi as himself is cinema and he took inspiration from his vast filmography to create such a fresh and vibrant character.

He thanked Mahesh Babu, Raghavendra Rao, VV Vinayak, Ram Charan, Nithiin and others for calling and appreciating him. He stated that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a healthy family entertainer and he is happy to see such great positive response from audiences everywhere. He thanked audiences for making him one of their family members and giving him Sankranti gift.