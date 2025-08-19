Chiranjeevi Listens To 72 Representatives For 2 Hrs

The ongoing wage dispute between the film industry workers’ union and the industry federation appears to be nearing a resolution, thanks to the timely intervention of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

As tensions escalated, Chiranjeevi held a meeting yesterday with a delegation of 72 representatives from 24 different crafts, which lasted nearly two hours.

During the discussion, Chiranjeevi patiently listened to their grievances, which included objections to being assigned double call sheets on Sundays and concerns over certain contract terms they considered unfavorable or risky.

He assured the workers of his unwavering support and pledged to work towards resolving their issues in a fair and balanced manner.

A permanent resolution is expected soon, with Chiranjeevi’s proactive and sincere mediation seen as a pivotal step toward restoring harmony within the industry.

He indeed is expected to hold another round of discussions shortly with both the parties. His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the film industry is commendable.