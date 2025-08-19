x
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Chiranjeevi Listens To 72 Representatives For 2 Hrs

Published on August 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

Tollywood actor Booked in Dowry Case
War 2 crashes on first Monday
A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood
Tragedy on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s Film
Ram Charan’s multi-makeover for Peddi

The ongoing wage dispute between the film industry workers’ union and the industry federation appears to be nearing a resolution, thanks to the timely intervention of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

As tensions escalated, Chiranjeevi held a meeting yesterday with a delegation of 72 representatives from 24 different crafts, which lasted nearly two hours.

During the discussion, Chiranjeevi patiently listened to their grievances, which included objections to being assigned double call sheets on Sundays and concerns over certain contract terms they considered unfavorable or risky.

He assured the workers of his unwavering support and pledged to work towards resolving their issues in a fair and balanced manner.

A permanent resolution is expected soon, with Chiranjeevi’s proactive and sincere mediation seen as a pivotal step toward restoring harmony within the industry.

He indeed is expected to hold another round of discussions shortly with both the parties. His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the film industry is commendable.

