Chiranjeevi praises highly BSS Kishkindhapuri

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently watched new release BSS Kishkindhapuri and he shared his opinion about the film. He appreciated the craft that went into combining horror thriller with psychological elements to give a different experience.

He appreciated producer Sahu Garapati’s penchant to support a young team and give them everything they needed to deliver such a powerful film. He stated that he is impressed by Bellamkonda Sreenivas performance and his script selection.

Chiranjeevi stated that the movie offers a perfect mix of intrigue and character study that horror thrillers tend to miss out. He stated that the makers took care of making it an universal film with great mythological undertones making it a compelling watch.

The movie is collecting steady at the global box office. It turned out to be a clean hit for BSS, as it is earning profits within the four days of release. Makers are rejoicing the success and are happy with the high praises from Chiranjeevi, himself.