Chiranjeevi, Rana, others wish Venkatesh Daggubati on his 62nd b’day

Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati is celebrating his 62nd birthday on Tuesday.

Leading film personalities took to Twitter to greet the actor, who is popularly known as Venky Mama or Victory Venkatesh.

Screening of ‘Narappa’ in theatres for one day on Tuesday has been arranged to enable fans to celebrate the birthday of their favourite star. A period action drama released last year, ‘Narappa’ is a remake of Tamil movie ‘Asuran’ (2019)

Venkatesh debuted in 1986 with ‘Kaliyuga Pandavulu’ for which he won his first Nandi award.

Son of eminent producer D. Ramanaidu, Venkatesh has acted in several movies in his career spanning 35 years and has established himself as a leading actor in Tollywood.

Along with his brother and well-known producer D. Suresh Babu, Venkatesh co-owns Suresh Productions, one of the largest film production houses in the country.

Megastar Chiranjeevi wished Venkatesh on his birthday. “My dear Venky. Happy birthday. Where is the party,” tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Venkatesh’s nephew and popular actor Rana Daggubati shared a Common Display Picture (CDP) of the birthday of Victory Venkatesh. “Happy birthday Chinnaanna,” wrote Rana, son of Suresh Babu.

“One Of The Nicest Persons In TFI .. Happy Birthday To Victory Venkatesh ..” tweeted leading director Trivikram Srinivas.

Khushbu, who also debuted with Venkatesh as co-star ‘Kaliyuga Pandavulu’, wished Venkatesh on his birthday. “Happpppiest birthday to my sweetest my dearest my loveliest friend. Sending you warm wishes for good health, happiness and success,” wrote Khushbu, who shared old pictures with the actor.

Venkatesh was last seen in ‘Ore Devuda’, released in October. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the romantic comedy film is a remake of Tamil movie ‘Oh My Kadavule’ (2020).

He will next be seen in ‘Rana Naidu’ on Netflix. Venkatesh will be seen with Rana Daggubati in this web series, an official adaptation of 2013 American crime TV series ‘Ray Donovan’.