Chiranjeevi releases video message to Pithapuram voters

Mega Star and former union minister K Chiranjeevi released a video message on Tuesday requesting the voters of Pithapuram Assembly constituency to vote for his brother and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He told the voters that Pawan Kalyan would serve them better.

He said that Pawan Kalyan would keep thinking of people more than himself. He said that Pawan Kalyan entered films by force, but politics was his choice. He wanted the people to support the Jana Sena chief in the coming general elections and ensure his victory.

Stating that Pawan Kalyan was born as the last child in the family, Chiranjeevi said that he would be in the first row to serve the people. He said that Pawan Kalyan had spent his own money to help the families of the tenant farmers in the state. He also donated huge funds for the welfare of the soldiers, Chiranjeevi recalled.

When Pawan Kalyan was serving the fishermen in the state, he said he thought that the state should have a leader like him. He further said that his critics were criticising him badly and it was so painful to hear those criticisms. As a brother, he said he was pained several times when his critics were targeting Pawan Kalyan.

He told his mother that Pawan Kalyan was working for the future of several youth and welfare of several mothers. That was a good job indeed, he said. He said that he would support whoever questions injustice done to the people. Pawan Kalyan was questioning those in power about the injustice being done to the people, he said.

Chiranjeevi said that Pawan Kalyan had sacrificed his life for the welfare of the people and the future of the state. His voice must be heard in the Assembly, the Mega Star said. The power of Pawan Kalyan should be properly utilised and that is possible only if he is in the Assembly, Chiranjeevi said.

He appealed to the voters of Pithapuram to give Pawan Kalyan one chance and see what he would do for them. He said that the Jana Sena chief would serve them, stand by them and work for them in the years to come. He wanted the people to vote for Pawan Kalyan and give him a chance to serve them.