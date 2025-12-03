x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiranjeevi thanks Venky for making MSG even more special

Published on December 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow
image
Chiranjeevi thanks Venky for making MSG even more special
image
Viral: IndiGo Flight Delays Disrupt Travel at Hyderabad Airports
image
Venkatesh wraps up Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju Dreams Lineup for 2026

Chiranjeevi thanks Venky for making MSG even more special

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi are coming together for the first time ever for their upcoming huge entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The movie is shaping up for a huge release for Sankranti 2026 and Victory Venkatesh is sharing screen for the first time with Chiru, in the film.

Venkatesh finished shoot for his portions, including a huge mass number. Sharing his excitement, he tweeted, “Wrapped up my part today for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru, and what an incredible experience it has been! Working with my favourite @KChiruTweets was an absolute joy and this film has left me with so many lovely memories. It was long overdue to share the screen with ‘Megastar Chiranjeevi’, and I’m so glad @AnilRavipudi finally brought us together for this special film. Can’t wait to celebrate Sankranthi 2026 with all of you in theatres.”

Replying to Venky, Chiranjeevi thanked for making the film, further special. He tweeted, “𝑀𝑦 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑉𝑒𝑛𝑘𝑦, 𝑚𝑦 𝑏𝑟𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟. A heartfelt thank you for those wonderful ten days we spent working together. Your presence brought so much joy and energy. You added such a special touch to ‘𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒂𝒅 𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒖,’ and I enjoyed every moment. ”

Director Anil Ravipudi shared that his dream has come true directing the biggest stars of Telugu Cinema. He wrote, “Some dreams stay in your heart for years… and then one day, cinema blesses you with a moment like this. Seeing Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu and Victory @VenkyMama garu stand together, dance together, share a laugh, and bring their signature charm was one such soul-stirring moment for me which I can’t describe in words.”

He further said, “This is one of the greatest honours of my journey and I humbly thank my dear Venky Sir for making this possible and completing his part for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru.” Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film on a massive scale with Nayanthara in the leading lady role. Already, Meesala Pilla from the film has become a huge chartbuster. Now, the Chiru-Venky brotherly love raises anticipation further.

Next A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow Previous Viral: IndiGo Flight Delays Disrupt Travel at Hyderabad Airports
else

TRENDING

image
A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow
image
Chiranjeevi thanks Venky for making MSG even more special
image
Venkatesh wraps up Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Latest

image
A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow
image
Chiranjeevi thanks Venky for making MSG even more special
image
Viral: IndiGo Flight Delays Disrupt Travel at Hyderabad Airports
image
Venkatesh wraps up Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju Dreams Lineup for 2026

Most Read

image
Viral: IndiGo Flight Delays Disrupt Travel at Hyderabad Airports
image
NDA Gears Up for Big Legislative Push to Secure Amaravati’s Future
image
SIT Adds Two More Accused in YSRCP-Era Liquor Scam, Key Mumbai Jewellers Caught in Money Routing Web

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look