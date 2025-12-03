Chiranjeevi thanks Venky for making MSG even more special

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi are coming together for the first time ever for their upcoming huge entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The movie is shaping up for a huge release for Sankranti 2026 and Victory Venkatesh is sharing screen for the first time with Chiru, in the film.

Venkatesh finished shoot for his portions, including a huge mass number. Sharing his excitement, he tweeted, “Wrapped up my part today for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru, and what an incredible experience it has been! Working with my favourite @KChiruTweets was an absolute joy and this film has left me with so many lovely memories. It was long overdue to share the screen with ‘Megastar Chiranjeevi’, and I’m so glad @AnilRavipudi finally brought us together for this special film. Can’t wait to celebrate Sankranthi 2026 with all of you in theatres.”

Replying to Venky, Chiranjeevi thanked for making the film, further special. He tweeted, “𝑀𝑦 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑉𝑒𝑛𝑘𝑦, 𝑚𝑦 𝑏𝑟𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟. A heartfelt thank you for those wonderful ten days we spent working together. Your presence brought so much joy and energy. You added such a special touch to ‘𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒂𝒅 𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒖,’ and I enjoyed every moment. ”

Director Anil Ravipudi shared that his dream has come true directing the biggest stars of Telugu Cinema. He wrote, “Some dreams stay in your heart for years… and then one day, cinema blesses you with a moment like this. Seeing Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu and Victory @VenkyMama garu stand together, dance together, share a laugh, and bring their signature charm was one such soul-stirring moment for me which I can’t describe in words.”

He further said, “This is one of the greatest honours of my journey and I humbly thank my dear Venky Sir for making this possible and completing his part for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru.” Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film on a massive scale with Nayanthara in the leading lady role. Already, Meesala Pilla from the film has become a huge chartbuster. Now, the Chiru-Venky brotherly love raises anticipation further.