First Look: Megastar from Vishwambara

Published on August 22, 2024 by ratnasri

First Look: Megastar from Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday and the actor is in Tirupati today and had paid his visit to Lord Venkateswara swamy temple along with his family. The makers of his upcoming movie Vishwambara released the first look poster on his birthday. The poster looks radiant with Megastar sitting on a rock. He is spotted carrying an electrifying trident in the concept poster. “When darkness and evil take over the world, a ??????????? ???? shall shine bright to fight. Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets. Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara. Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025” posted the team.

Vishwambara is in the final stages of shoot and is the costliest film made in Chiranjeevi’s career. Trisha and Ashika Ranganath will be seen in other important roles. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film and is directed by Vassishta. The film produced by UV Creations is announced for January 10th release. A special song will be shot in September in a set on Chiranjeevi and the hunt for an actress is currently going on. Keeravani is scoring the music and the film has ample scope for VFX work which is the major highlight of Vishwambara.

