Chiranjeevi’s May Day Surprise From Bholaa Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s mega mass action entertainer Bholaa Shankar is fast progressing with its shoot. The team completed shooting a huge interval episode in Hyderabad. The remaining shoot will be wrapped up by the end of June.

The makers gave a May Day surprise by releasing three new posters. Chiranjeevi can be seen giving different poses as a Taxi Driver from Kolkata with a teacup in his hand. Dressed in a grey costume, Chiranjeevi looks super stylish in these posters with a smile on his face. He also looks younger here.

AK Entertainments is prestigiously producing the movie where Tamannah will be seen as the female lead and Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Mahati Swara Sagar rendered the soundtracks and the musical promotions begin in June.