x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiranjeevi’s Personality Rights: Hyderabad Court grants Injunction

Published on October 25, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Digital Platforms’ new Strategy for Indian Films
image
Baahubali: The Epic Off to a Record Start
image
Small Change in Mass Jathara Release Plan?
image
Chiranjeevi’s Personality Rights: Hyderabad Court grants Injunction
image
Photos : The GirlFriend Movie Trailer Launch Event

Chiranjeevi’s Personality Rights: Hyderabad Court grants Injunction

A Hyderabad based court today has granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The order is issued to protect Chiranjeevi’s personality and publicity rights, including the unauthorised commercial use of his name, image, voice, and other recognisable attributes. The Mega actor has sought the court’s intervention to stop widespread unpermitted usage of his identity on merchandise, online platforms, and through the application of artificial intelligence technologies. The order has now come in his favour.

The name of Chiranjeevi including Megastar, Chiru and Annayya along with his voice, image should be restrained. Any infringement of personality or publicity rights, or acts of defamation, will unleash severe consequences under both civil and criminal law, told the court. Megastar Chiranjeevi met Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad and handed over the court copy to him. On the work front, Chiranjeevi is shooting for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026.

Next Small Change in Mass Jathara Release Plan? Previous Photos : The GirlFriend Movie Trailer Launch Event
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Digital Platforms’ new Strategy for Indian Films
image
Baahubali: The Epic Off to a Record Start
image
Small Change in Mass Jathara Release Plan?

Latest

image
Exclusive: Digital Platforms’ new Strategy for Indian Films
image
Baahubali: The Epic Off to a Record Start
image
Small Change in Mass Jathara Release Plan?
image
Chiranjeevi’s Personality Rights: Hyderabad Court grants Injunction
image
Photos : The GirlFriend Movie Trailer Launch Event

Most Read

image
New Twist: Jogi Ramesh Lodges Complaint Over IVR Calls
image
KCR’s double standards on ‘rowdy sheeter’ allegation
image
Can You Insult a Chief Minister and Say Sorry? What Congress Is Really Projecting

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …