Chiranjeevi’s Personality Rights: Hyderabad Court grants Injunction

A Hyderabad based court today has granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The order is issued to protect Chiranjeevi’s personality and publicity rights, including the unauthorised commercial use of his name, image, voice, and other recognisable attributes. The Mega actor has sought the court’s intervention to stop widespread unpermitted usage of his identity on merchandise, online platforms, and through the application of artificial intelligence technologies. The order has now come in his favour.

The name of Chiranjeevi including Megastar, Chiru and Annayya along with his voice, image should be restrained. Any infringement of personality or publicity rights, or acts of defamation, will unleash severe consequences under both civil and criminal law, told the court. Megastar Chiranjeevi met Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad and handed over the court copy to him. On the work front, Chiranjeevi is shooting for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026.