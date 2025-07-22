Chiranjeevi’s Political Comeback? Buzz Grows Around Vice President Role

In a surprising political development, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has officially resigned from his post. Citing health-related concerns and acting on medical advice, Dhankhar submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, who has accepted it. The resignation comes into immediate effect, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dhankhar assumed office as the Vice President on August 11, 2022, and his term was scheduled to run until August 2027. His early departure with over two years remaining has triggered widespread discussion and speculation in political circles.

Attention has now shifted to who might succeed him in this high constitutional role. A few notable names are already being floated. Some reports suggest that the BJP may consider sending Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to Delhi as Vice President, enabling the party to attempt a power shift in the Bihar Assembly. Another possible contender from Bihar is Harivansh Narayan Singh.

From Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s name has been mentioned, while from the South, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is seen as a potential candidate. Adding an interesting twist to the list is former Union Minister and film actor Chiranjeevi. Rumours suggest the BJP is exploring ways to leverage Pawan Kalyan’s popularity across South India, especially with Jana Sena being an NDA ally.

Though Chiranjeevi has stayed away from active politics in recent years, focusing more on his film career, he remains a significant public figure. He is currently wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Vishwambhara, slated for a Sankranti 2026 release, and has already signed another project with director Anil Ravipudi, along with other films in the pipeline. Whether he will entertain the idea of accepting a constitutional post like the Vice Presidency remains to be seen.