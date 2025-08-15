Vishwambara Teaser Treat Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambara is delayed by months and it is due to the delay in the VFX work. The team is busy locking the final VFX work and the release date will be finalized soon. The new teaser from Vishwambara will be out on August 22nd on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The teaser cut is ready and the close friends of the film’s director Vassishta have watched and lauded the visuals. The team is very confident that the new teaser will generate the needed buzz for Vishwambara.

The makers will also lock the release date and will announce it soon. As per the update, Vishwambara is expected to release in October. The film is a socio fantasy film featuring Trisha, Rao Ramesh and Aashika Ranganath in the other important roles. Keeravani is the music director and UV Creations are the producers of Vishwambara. The team of Anil Ravipudi will release the title and release date of Chiranjeevi’s film that is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release.