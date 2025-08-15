x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vishwambara Teaser Treat Loading

Published on August 15, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Video : Sathyaraj and Udayabhanu Special Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat
image
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Launched
image
Digital Platforms Extra Cautious on OTT Deals
image
Vishwambara Teaser Treat Loading

Vishwambara Teaser Treat Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambara is delayed by months and it is due to the delay in the VFX work. The team is busy locking the final VFX work and the release date will be finalized soon. The new teaser from Vishwambara will be out on August 22nd on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The teaser cut is ready and the close friends of the film’s director Vassishta have watched and lauded the visuals. The team is very confident that the new teaser will generate the needed buzz for Vishwambara.

The makers will also lock the release date and will announce it soon. As per the update, Vishwambara is expected to release in October. The film is a socio fantasy film featuring Trisha, Rao Ramesh and Aashika Ranganath in the other important roles. Keeravani is the music director and UV Creations are the producers of Vishwambara. The team of Anil Ravipudi will release the title and release date of Chiranjeevi’s film that is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release.

Next Digital Platforms Extra Cautious on OTT Deals Previous PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech: Reforms, Health, and a Vision for 2047
else

TRENDING

image
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Launched
image
Digital Platforms Extra Cautious on OTT Deals
image
Vishwambara Teaser Treat Loading

Latest

image
Video : Sathyaraj and Udayabhanu Special Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat
image
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Launched
image
Digital Platforms Extra Cautious on OTT Deals
image
Vishwambara Teaser Treat Loading

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat
image
PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech: Reforms, Health, and a Vision for 2047
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Dismisses YSRCP Petition for Re-polling in Pulivendula, Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look