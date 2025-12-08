x
Chiru and Venky duo will be a blast in the MSG climax – Anil Ravipudi

Published on December 8, 2025 by nymisha

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh have been the biggest stars of Telugu Cinema for a long time. They never came together on big screens while many of Telugu Cinema audiences and fans have been waiting for such an historic moment. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has made it possible for his Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Anil looked excited talking about the two star collaboration in his recent interview. He stated that he did not plan for such union but it is Megastar Chiranjeevi’s idea. He revealed that Chiru gave him the suggestion to look into the space in the script and add an exciting cameo.

The director written Venkatesh’s extended cameo in an exciting manner taking Chiru’s suggestion. He stated that in the climax both of them will take audiences for a fun ride and it will be a blast to witness them on screen in tandem. He stated that he got nervous but they had a ease and long term friendship that sparked on big screen.

Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film on a massive scale. Meesala Pilla song has become a huge chartbuster and Sasirekha song, released yesterday, has added to the excitement to watch the film for Sankranti in theatres. Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role.

