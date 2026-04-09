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Home > Movie News

Chiru, Bobby, KVN’s Film Set For Spectacular Launch

Published on April 9, 2026 by nymisha

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Chiru, Bobby, KVN’s Film Set For Spectacular Launch

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film with director Bobby Kolli was already announced, with KVN Productions bankrolling the project. The concept poster has further amplified curiosity. This blazing mass entertainer, #ChiruBobby2, which promises fireworks, is gearing up for a spectacular launch on April 11th in Hyderabad.

The buzz is particularly high not only because Chiranjeevi and Bobby previously scored a stupendous hit with Waltair Veerayya, but also because their most recent films were major commercial successes. While Chiru delivered a regional industry hit with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Bobby’s last film Daaku Maharaj turned out to be a blockbuster. Meanwhile, KVN Productions is known for mounting high-budget films like Jana Nayagan and Toxic.

Bobby is said to have crafted an even more larger-than-life script designed to unleash Chiranjeevi’s magnetic screen presence. The movie will go on floors soon.

More details about #ChiruBobby2 are awaited.

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