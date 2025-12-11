Chiru, Curiosity To Learn, Humility To Listen: Mahindra

When industrialist Anand Mahindra landed in Hyderabad, his agenda was clear- address the Telangana Rising Global Summit and exchange ideas with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the state’s Vision 2047 development blueprint. What he hadn’t planned for, however, was a meeting with a man whose influence far transcends cinema- Megastar Chiranjeevi.

For Mahindra, the encounter became more than a celebrity meeting; it was a moment of reflection. He later wrote that Chiranjeevi’s legendary stature is matched only by his warmth and curiosity. “What makes him truly endearing are his humility and genuine curiosity,” Mahindra shared with his followers on X, calling those traits the true pillars of enduring success.

That observation rings true to anyone familiar with Chiranjeevi’s remarkable journey. His legacy is built not merely on fame but on relentless discipline, compassion, and a drive to give back.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is presently starring in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu under Anil Ravipudi’s direction.