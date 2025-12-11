x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiru, Curiosity To Learn, Humility To Listen: Mahindra

Published on December 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Chiru, Curiosity To Learn, Humility To Listen: Mahindra

When industrialist Anand Mahindra landed in Hyderabad, his agenda was clear- address the Telangana Rising Global Summit and exchange ideas with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the state’s Vision 2047 development blueprint. What he hadn’t planned for, however, was a meeting with a man whose influence far transcends cinema- Megastar Chiranjeevi.

For Mahindra, the encounter became more than a celebrity meeting; it was a moment of reflection. He later wrote that Chiranjeevi’s legendary stature is matched only by his warmth and curiosity. “What makes him truly endearing are his humility and genuine curiosity,” Mahindra shared with his followers on X, calling those traits the true pillars of enduring success.

That observation rings true to anyone familiar with Chiranjeevi’s remarkable journey. His legacy is built not merely on fame but on relentless discipline, compassion, and a drive to give back.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is presently starring in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu under Anil Ravipudi’s direction.

Next Akhanda 2: An Acid Test for Boyapati Previous Revanth Reddy becomes a hero for Osmanians
else

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide

Latest

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Most Read

image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee
image
Revanth Reddy becomes a hero for Osmanians

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics