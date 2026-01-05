x
Chiru dominates internet with MSG Trailer

Published on January 5, 2026 by nymisha

Chiru dominates internet with MSG Trailer

MegaStar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming family entertainer Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu, has been creating huge buzz and anticipation with chartbuster songs. Now, the makers have released the highly awaited trailer yesterday and ever since its release, the trailer is trending at #1 position in India. It effortlessly surpassed 22 million+ views.

Director Anil Ravipudi’s deft touch is evident throughout the trailer, with great production values, credit to producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. Chiranjeevi’s charm and vintage style, swag are back with a bang to the big screen.

His vintage mannerisms, impeccable comic timing, and powerful action sequences are all on full display, reminding everyone why he remains a beloved icon. The trailer teases memorable lines that promise to become instant fan favorites.

The anticipation for Victory Venkatesh’s cameo is palpable, with expectations that his appearance will undoubtedly bring the house down. Nayanthara’s beauty adds an extra layer of charm, making Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu, a highly anticipated cinematic event, releasing on 12th January, for the Sankranti festival.

