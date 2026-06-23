Chiru Leaks on Samantha’s Personal Life

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s congratulatory post for Samantha’s latest film has unexpectedly become the talk of social media. While praising Maa Inti Bangaram and appreciating Samantha’s performance, the veteran actor included a line that has triggered widespread speculation about the actress’ personal life.

In his post on X, Chiranjeevi lauded director Nandini Reddy for blending action, emotions and entertainment beautifully. He also praised Samantha’s performance, especially her action sequences in a saree and congratulated the entire team on the film’s success.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was his concluding message: “Special congratulations to Samantha and Raj as they welcome a new chapter in their lives”. The wording immediately led many social media users to wonder whether Chiranjeevi had indirectly revealed that the couple is expecting their first child. Within minutes, screenshots of the post went viral, with netizens debating whether the Megastar had accidentally leaked Samantha’s pregnancy before any official announcement. Neither Samantha nor Raj has responded to the speculation so far.

The speculation started after Samantha was spotted with a baby bump during the success celebration of Maa Inti Bangaaram after the film’s release. Samantha and Raj have been tight-lipped without responding. Megastar’s post has now triggered a big debate. Megastar loves to leak several happenings calling it ‘Chiru Leaks’.