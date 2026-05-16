Chiru Leaks: Peddi Trailer will be Sensational

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been renowned to reveal key information unable to hold back excitement. Now, in the latest episode of Chiru Leaks, he talked about highly anticipated Peddi Trailer. He stated that he is unable to hold back his excitement after watching Ram Charan as Peddi and the trailer cut.

He even apologised for leaking so much. Well, he revealed that “Emotion… Elevation… Madness…” everything will be extraordinary. He revealed a dialogue from the trailer, “Meerandaru aadanu ani anukuntunnaru … nenu poradaanu sir.” Hence, he apologised for revealing this Mega Surprise line before itself.

He further stated that the trailer is pure madness of 3 minutes. He praised Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu and composer AR Rahman for giving their best. He stated that no matter whatever anyone can imagine, the trailer will exceed all the expectations and it will be a celebration of art, craft and storytelling.

The movie trailer is going to be released on 18th May in Mumbai and with Chiru leaks we can easily state that it is going to be one of the most talked about ever in Indian and Telugu Cinema. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film on larger-than-life canvas and Peddi is scheduled to hit screens on 4th June.

#PeddiTrailer చూసాను!! 🔥

Just… WOW 🤗🤗🤗 3 నిమిషాలు…

PURE FIREPOWER PACKED TRAILER!! ✨ చరణ్… బుచ్చి… రెహమాన్…

ఒక్కొక్కరు తమ బెస్ట్ ఇచ్చారు… కలిసి మాత్రం రఫ్ఫాడించేశారు! 🫡 ఎంత ఊహించుకున్నా… దాన్ని మించి ఉంటుంది ఈ ట్రైలర్.

Emotion… Elevation… Madness… అన్నీ next… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 16, 2026

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