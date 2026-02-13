x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual

Published on February 13, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual
image
After Karur Stampede, Another Fatal Incident at Vijay’s Public Meeting
image
Jana Sena and Telangana Jagruthi Make Entry as Congress Leads the Race
image
Video : Funky Movie Review Analysis
image
Radha in Rajya Sabha Race, Focus on Vamsi and Nani: Chandrababu’s 2029 Master Plan Takes Shape

Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have stepped into a new phase of happiness with the arrival of their twins. Following the cherished customs of both the Konidela and Kamineni families, a traditional naming ceremony was held recently to formally introduce the newborns. The little boy was named Shiva Ram Konidela, while the girl received the beautiful and meaningful name Anveera Devi- both reflecting blessings of strength, humility, and purpose.

Adding to the emotional warmth of the occasion, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a picture from the ceremony. In the picture, Ram Charan is seen seated with Klin Kaara on his lap, while Upasana sits beside him, smiling as they take part in the rituals. The couple appears completely absorbed in the sacred moment.

Chiranjeevi is seen gently holding one of the twins, while Upasana’s mother, Sobhana Kamineni, lovingly carries the other. The calm presence of elders like Anil Kamineni and Surekha Konidela further enriched the ceremony with blessings and tradition.

Chiranjeevi also penned a note, expressing the significance behind the twins’ names and the joy they have brought into the family. Without revealing the babies’ faces, he let the emotion of the moment speak through the picture shared from the Namakaranam.

Previous After Karur Stampede, Another Fatal Incident at Vijay’s Public Meeting
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual
image
I feel Couple Friendly will be a sure shot hit: Anil RavipudI
image
Venky Vs Nag for Dasara 2026

Latest

image
Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual
image
After Karur Stampede, Another Fatal Incident at Vijay’s Public Meeting
image
Jana Sena and Telangana Jagruthi Make Entry as Congress Leads the Race
image
Video : Funky Movie Review Analysis
image
Radha in Rajya Sabha Race, Focus on Vamsi and Nani: Chandrababu’s 2029 Master Plan Takes Shape

Most Read

image
After Karur Stampede, Another Fatal Incident at Vijay’s Public Meeting
image
Jana Sena and Telangana Jagruthi Make Entry as Congress Leads the Race
image
Radha in Rajya Sabha Race, Focus on Vamsi and Nani: Chandrababu’s 2029 Master Plan Takes Shape

Related Articles

Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions