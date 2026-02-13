Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have stepped into a new phase of happiness with the arrival of their twins. Following the cherished customs of both the Konidela and Kamineni families, a traditional naming ceremony was held recently to formally introduce the newborns. The little boy was named Shiva Ram Konidela, while the girl received the beautiful and meaningful name Anveera Devi- both reflecting blessings of strength, humility, and purpose.

Adding to the emotional warmth of the occasion, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a picture from the ceremony. In the picture, Ram Charan is seen seated with Klin Kaara on his lap, while Upasana sits beside him, smiling as they take part in the rituals. The couple appears completely absorbed in the sacred moment.

Chiranjeevi is seen gently holding one of the twins, while Upasana’s mother, Sobhana Kamineni, lovingly carries the other. The calm presence of elders like Anil Kamineni and Surekha Konidela further enriched the ceremony with blessings and tradition.

Chiranjeevi also penned a note, expressing the significance behind the twins’ names and the joy they have brought into the family. Without revealing the babies’ faces, he let the emotion of the moment speak through the picture shared from the Namakaranam.