Chiru Shares Joy Of Konidela & Kamineni Families

The Mega family is wrapped in bliss as Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed twins- a baby boy and a baby girl- late last night at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad. Both the newborns and Upasana are reported to be perfectly healthy, bringing immense relief and happiness to the family.

Megastar Chiranjeevi stepped forward to share the heartwarming news, expressing the flood of emotions running through both the Konidela and Kamineni families.

“With God’s grace and the blessings of Lord Hanuman, Charan and Upasana have been blessed with twins. Our families are celebrating this beautiful moment with overwhelming happiness,” Chiranjeevi said, radiating pride and gratitude.

He also extended special appreciation to the medical team behind the successful delivery. “Dr. Suman from Apollo Cradle, Chennai- who also delivered Klin Kaara, handled the procedure with utmost care. We are deeply thankful to her. My gratitude also to Ms. Rama Sinha and Apollo’s pediatric specialist Dr. Latha for their dedicated support.”

The Megastar also thanked all the well-wishers whose prayers and love, he said, have always stood by the family.