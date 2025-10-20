Chiru, Venky and Nag make Diwali even special

Megastar Chiranjeevi, King Nagarjuna and Victory Venkatesh are the biggest senior stars of Telugu and Indian Cinema. They have been tough rivals at the box office but always maintained a very warm and close friendship.

They speak about each other with great awe and wonder showcasing how they celebrate each other success and achievements. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Chiranjeevi hosted a friendly party and Nagarjuna with his wife Amala, Venkatesh with his wife and Nayanthara have attended it as special guests, making it one large happy family.

Chiranjeevi with his wife, Surekha received them cordially. Three of them, Chiru, Nag and Venky, looked dapper and stylish in traditional attire giving tough competition to young stars with their swag. While Chiru and Venky would be coming together in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, many are waiting to see Chiru and Nag, share screen together.

If the three come together then it would bumper box office blockbuster festival just like today, for sure. Movie lovers are happy to see their cordial friendship off screen and the pics are trending on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQCAF5REQj2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link