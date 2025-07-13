x
Chiru vs NBK vs Pawan : Who will back out from race ?

Published on July 13, 2025 by nymisha

Chiru vs NBK vs Pawan : Who will back out from race ?

This September will be a feast for moviegoers as some of the highly anticipated films of 2025 are gearing up for release during the Dussehra season. Nandamuri Balakrishna was the first to book the festival berth for his upcoming sequel Akhanda 2. Later, Power Star Pawan Kalyan also joined the race with his most eagerly awaited gangster movie OG.

When it was expected that both Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna might avoid a direct clash and mutually adjust the release dates so that both films will benefit from the festive season, Megastar Chiranjeevi has unexpectedly joined the race with his long delayed magnum opus Vishwambhara. The socio-fantasy adventure drama was initially deferred indefinitely from Sankranti. Later, it got postponed from Summer as well.

Now that Chiru is pleased with the enhanced VFX effects, the makers are eyeing to target September 18th as the release date for Vishwambhara. If Vishwambhara arrives on the said date, one among OG and Akhanda 2 should move to a later date. Though it is unclear if Vishwambhara will definitely aim for September release, one thing is sure that all three films cannot aim for the festival season. Only two of them can release in a span of few days and gain from the festival holidays.

As of now, there is no clarity on who will back from the race. Either Pawan Kalyan or Balakrishna should make way for Chiranjeevi if the producer of Vishwambhara requests them. Also, the film which misses out Dussehra will face difficulty in finding another ideal date because December and January are already jam-packed with several biggies. It would be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the next few days.

While Akhanda 2 has Boyapati Srinu at the helm, OG is being directed by Sujeeth. Vishwambhara has Vassishta as director.

