x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiru’s Birthday Wishes: Pawan, A True Janasenani

Published on September 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Allu Aravind Votes for Sarrainodu 2
image
Chiru’s Birthday Wishes: Pawan, A True Janasenani
image
Kalyani Priyadarshan gets her due, wins plaudits
image
Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Shoot: Is it Possible?
image
Bollywood Trend: Great Reviews but Poor Footfalls

Chiru’s Birthday Wishes: Pawan, A True Janasenani

In a touching and deeply personal message, Megastar Chiranjeevi extended birthday wishes to his younger brother Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is serving as the Deputy Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh.

Chiranjeevi’s message is a tribute to his brother’s remarkable transformation from a beloved actor to a dedicated public servant. He lauded Pawan Kalyan as a top actor in the film industry and a true Janasenani in public life.

Chiranjeevi also invoked enduring blessings, wishing his brother a hundred years filled with robust health and ongoing inspiration. “With everyone’s blessings and abundant love, may you live a long and healthy life, standing as a leader and inspiration for society,” he wrote.

This acknowledgment from Chiranjeevi speaks volumes about Pawan Kalyan’s sincerity and hard work.

On the work front, while Chiranjeevi is busy with Mana Shankara Veeraprasad Garu and also has Vishwambhara in the post-production phase, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of OG, and his Ustaad Bhagat Singh is fast progressing with its shoot.

Next Exclusive: Allu Aravind Votes for Sarrainodu 2 Previous Kalyani Priyadarshan gets her due, wins plaudits
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Allu Aravind Votes for Sarrainodu 2
image
Chiru’s Birthday Wishes: Pawan, A True Janasenani
image
Kalyani Priyadarshan gets her due, wins plaudits

Latest

image
Exclusive: Allu Aravind Votes for Sarrainodu 2
image
Chiru’s Birthday Wishes: Pawan, A True Janasenani
image
Kalyani Priyadarshan gets her due, wins plaudits
image
Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Shoot: Is it Possible?
image
Bollywood Trend: Great Reviews but Poor Footfalls

Most Read

image
Kavitha Drops Political Bombshell on BRS
image
Chandrababu Naidu Throws Open Challenge to YSRCP to Attend Assembly and Face Debate
image
Twin Verdicts Shake Telangana: Medical Admissions and Kaleswaram Project

Related Articles

Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025