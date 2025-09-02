Chiru’s Birthday Wishes: Pawan, A True Janasenani

In a touching and deeply personal message, Megastar Chiranjeevi extended birthday wishes to his younger brother Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is serving as the Deputy Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh.

Chiranjeevi’s message is a tribute to his brother’s remarkable transformation from a beloved actor to a dedicated public servant. He lauded Pawan Kalyan as a top actor in the film industry and a true Janasenani in public life.

Chiranjeevi also invoked enduring blessings, wishing his brother a hundred years filled with robust health and ongoing inspiration. “With everyone’s blessings and abundant love, may you live a long and healthy life, standing as a leader and inspiration for society,” he wrote.

This acknowledgment from Chiranjeevi speaks volumes about Pawan Kalyan’s sincerity and hard work.

On the work front, while Chiranjeevi is busy with Mana Shankara Veeraprasad Garu and also has Vishwambhara in the post-production phase, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of OG, and his Ustaad Bhagat Singh is fast progressing with its shoot.