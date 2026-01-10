x
Chiru’s MSG Bookings Open: Promises Solid Start

Published on January 10, 2026 by swathy

Chiru’s MSG Bookings Open: Promises Solid Start

At a time when many films struggle to get GOs for ticket price hikes and premiere shows due to delays and last-minute issues, the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu have taken a smart and disciplined approach. Their early planning, quick approvals, and audience-friendly pricing promise the film a solid start.

The team secured all permissions in advance and completed every operational requirement across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana well before. Thanks to this smooth groundwork, MSG is entering the Sankranti race without any of the usual big-movie stress.

A major highlight is their decision to keep ticket prices reasonable. Even though they had approval for higher rates, the makers chose to make the film affordable for families, exactly what the festival season demands.

With bookings opening today, the response was instant, as screens are filling fast. Coming to overseas pre-sales, the movie has already crossed the half-million mark, signaling a strong opening weekend.

Director Anil Ravipudi, MSG is set to offer wholesome entertainment, this Sankranthi festival.

