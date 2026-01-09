Chiru’s MSG: One Event Changed Game Totally

The combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh itself set massive curiosity around Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. But director Anil Ravipudi, who has delivered only blockbusters so far, sustained that momentum with a unique promotional strategy and impressive promo content.

However, the game changed entirely with the recent pre-release event. It was a visual feast watching Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh share the stage after long time. Adding to the frenzy, both Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi grooved to the trending hook step, with Chiranjeevi joining them and setting the stage on fire.

At the event, Anil Ravipudi reassured fans that the promos were only the tip of the iceberg. The film is packed with ample entertainment and action, with fun levels doubling once Venkatesh enters in the second half.

Chiranjeevi too raised the bar, confidently stating that the movie will exceed expectations and deliver complete mass-family entertainment. Venkatesh strengthened the hype further with a spirited “Raffadinchaam” assurance.

All four songs released so far have turned into chartbusters, with the Hook Step trending at No.1 everywhere. Fans are thrilled to see echoes of Chiranjeevi’s vintage charm in his look, energy, and dance moves.

With just three days to go, the excitement has peaked. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set to take over theatres on January 12th. The film has already grossed close to $430K in the USA and is on track to cross the half-million feat very soon.