Chiru’s MSG Passes The Test With Flying Colours

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu dominated the Sankranthi holiday period, with solid hold at the box office. Even after completing its first week run, the movie is continuing the drive, and passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie has become a milestone for both the actor and the director. It has crossed $3 million in North America, their highest-grossing project overseas.

This family entertainer continues to draw packed audiences, with houseful shows even on the 8th day. Strong advance bookings on its 9th day point to a long and profitable run ahead.

With momentum firmly on its side, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is set to breach some other box office records in the coming days.