Chiru's MSG Songs @ 100 : Hype Levels Keep Rising

Published on December 9, 2025 by swathy

Chiru’s MSG Songs @ 100 : Hype Levels Keep Rising

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to captivate with his highly anticipated family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. With Sankranti 2026 around the corner, the film has already ignited buzz with its first two songs.

The first song- Meesala Pilla quickly took the internet by storm, racking up nearly 80 million views- which is a remarkable achievement and it is soon to clock 100 M views. Chiranjeevi’s charismatic presence, combined with his spirited chemistry with Nayanthara, was perfectly matched by Bheems Ceciroleo’s vibrant composition.

The excitement continued with the second single, Sasirekha, which swiftly climbed music charts. Chiranjeevi looked effortlessly youthful, delivering elegant dance moves, while his on-screen rapport with Nayanthara added a sparkling charm. Both tracks have become viral sensations, dominating reels and shorts.

With the hype levels keep rising, the two songs have surpassed 100 million cumulative views on YouTube. The soundtrack is already breaking records, establishing itself as one of the biggest hits in recent times.

