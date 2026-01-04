x
Chiru’s MSG Trailer: Witness Mega Sized Celebrations

Published on January 4, 2026 by nymisha

Chiru’s MSG Trailer: Witness Mega Sized Celebrations

Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi’s out-and-out entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is up for release on the 12th of this month, and the movie is carrying positive reports. The trailer of the film is finally out, and it instantly sets a playful mood.

The narrative follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a former top-tier security operative who switches from covert missions to domestic bliss after falling for Sasirekha. But even as a family man, his instincts never switch off. When chaos interrupts their life, he shows his real caliber.

Chiranjeevi steals the spotlight with effortless humour, lively expressions, and energetic body language, reminding audiences why his screen presence remains unmatched. The trailer gets an extra jolt of excitement when Venkatesh makes a stylish entry.

Nayanthara looks graceful and grounded, offering a soothing contrast to the film’s high-energy moments. The supporting cast appears perfectly chosen to keep the laughs rolling.

On the technical front, Sameer Reddy’s vibrant frames shine throughout, and Bheems Ceciroleo’s rousing background score injects spark into every segment. Backed by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the production looks rich, colourful, and festive-ready.

The trailer blends family emotions, action, and classic Anil Ravipudi humour into a neatly packed entertainer. With Chiru in top form and Venkatesh joining the fun, this festival season seems poised for a mega-sized celebration at the theatres.

