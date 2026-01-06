Chiru’s Vintage Charm In MSG Special Song

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to enthrall this festive season, sharing the screen with Victory Venkatesh in the eagerly awaited Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film promises a perfect mix of action, comedy, and family drama.

Producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela expressed their joy at how the project has come together and are thrilled with the censor report. “The movie received a very positive response. They really enjoyed it and mentioned that it’s a clean film, full of family fun- something everyone, including kids, can watch together.”

For Sushmita, the film holds a special place in her journey. “Being part of a project that aligns with my father’s iconic genre has been a dream. Working with Anil Ravipudi, who had a clear vision, and collaborating closely with Sahu made the experience truly memorable.”

All three songs released so far have been super hits. The producers also praised another song in the film that hasn’t been released yet. “Promotions are happening actively in all regions, led by Anil Ravipudi at full speed. Chiranjeevi has been busy with post-production and dubbing but will begin promotional activities in full swing afterward. There’s a special song showcasing vintage Chiranjeevi charm.”

They also spoke highly of Venkatesh’s character. “He plays a big, impactful role. His presence elevates the fun and entertainment. It’s a significant character with a rich mix of emotions and entertainment.”

As reported earlier, the team will celebrate the film’s pre-release event tomorrow in Hyderabad.