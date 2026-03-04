x
Home > Politics

Christian Identity Remark Sparks Major Uproar in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

Published on March 4, 2026 by sankar

Christian Identity Remark Sparks Major Uproar in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

A fresh controversy erupted in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council during the heated debate on the Tirumala Laddu adulteration issue. A remark about religious identity sparked a sharp confrontation and ultimately forced the House to adjourn.

The situation escalated when Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu used the term “Christians” while responding to opposition members during the discussion on adulterated ghee used in Tirumala Laddu preparation. The comment immediately drew a strong reaction from Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju.

The Chairman quickly objected to the remark and asked whom the minister was referring to. Opposition members from the YSR Congress Party also protested and demanded clarification. The tension in the House rose within seconds as members began arguing loudly over the statement.

In response, Atchannaidu said he would apologise if the Chairman clarified that the Chairman was not a Christian. Without hesitation, Chairman Moshen Raju stated that he was not a Christian and that he was a Hindu. Following this clarification, the minister immediately acknowledged the misunderstanding and offered an apology. He said he had assumed the Chairman was a Christian and accepted that his remark was incorrect.

Despite the apology, the controversy did not settle quickly. The Chairman expressed objection to the reference made about his religious identity. At the same time, there was no objection raised in the House regarding references made to former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the same context.

YSR Congress members suspected that the remark was part of a political trap and continued their protest. As the arguments intensified, the Chairman decided to adjourn the House to restore order.

The debate itself was already tense because it focused on the sensitive Tirumala Laddu adulteration controversy. Several members from the ruling alliance accused the previous administration of allowing irregularities that affected the sanctity of Tirumala.

