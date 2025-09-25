CI Sends Legal Notice to CM Chandrababu – Assembly Set to Discuss Controversial Move Today

A surprising twist has added fresh political heat in Andhra Pradesh. Shankaraiah, CI who was posted in Pulivendula on the day of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, has now sent a legal notice to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. This bold move is making waves, especially as it comes just days after the Supreme Court gave fresh directions in the high-profile murder case. The issue is now likely to be taken up for discussion in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly today, making it a hot topic in the state’s political circles.

CI Shankaraiah claimed that CM Chandrababu made serious allegations against him on at least seven occasions, which he said damaged his reputation and dignity. The legal notice has raised eyebrows, especially since the CI himself admitted to the CBI that he remained silent during the initial investigation due to pressure from local leaders. He had also confirmed that he failed to report tampering of evidence at the crime scene, a lapse that drew widespread criticism.

Back in March 2019, on the day of Viveka’s murder, even though there were clear signs of foul play, including stab wounds and blood around the body, the case was not registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Instead, it was filed under “suspicious death” (Section 174), a move that sparked controversy. Only after Viveka’s daughter Sunitha demanded a post-mortem.

At the time, Shankaraiah’s actions were questioned, and he was suspended by the YSRCP government. Later, during the CBI probe, he reportedly hesitated to give a full statement under Section 164 before a magistrate and then avoided appearing for it entirely. Strikingly, within a week of skipping the deposition, the same government that suspended him reinstated him.

Now, under the current TDP-led government, he was transferred to Kurnool DCRB and has once again landed in controversy, this time for legally challenging the Chief Minister himself. Sources suggest that even the DGP is unhappy with the move, and the DIG of Kurnool Range has been asked for an explanation.

With the Opposition planning to raise this issue in the Assembly today, the CI’s legal notice is no longer just a departmental affair; it’s quickly becoming a state-level political flashpoint. The big question now: How will the government respond to a serving police officer legally challenging the Chief Minister, especially in such a sensitive case?

Stay tuned, as today’s Assembly session could turn into a battleground over law enforcement conduct and political interference in criminal investigations.