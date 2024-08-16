x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
View all stories
Home > Politics

CID questions Jogi Ramesh in attack on Naidu’s house case

Published on August 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours
image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

CID questions Jogi Ramesh in attack on Naidu’s house case

jogi ramesh

The Andhra Pradesh CID officials on Friday questioned former minister Jogi Ramesh in the case related to the attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s house. The police also questioned him whether he did that attack on his own or someone else prompted him to do so.

The CID police summoned the former minister to their office on the day. As Jogi Ramesh reached the office, they asked him about the details of the incident. They also questioned him on his intentions for the attack and the people behind him. They also questioned him on how many vehicles were used and whether they carried any weapons to the place. They also questioned him on his intentions in the attack – whether he intended to beat the former chief minister or to destroy his house.

The CID officials have also questioned him whether there was any preplan for the incident. How many people participated in the attack and their names also sought from the former minister. The CID officials also questioned Jogi Ramesh’s driver Tandra Ramu separately.

Speaking after the questioning, Jogi Ramesh told media persons that they would face the case in the court of law. He said that the case was filed as part of the political vendetta of the NDA government. He said that he had answered all the questions raised by the CID officials during the enquiry.

He said that he was pained at the comments of Chintakayala Annayyapathrudu on then chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. As a protest against those remarks, he went to Chandrababu Naidu’s house. He said that he had no intention to harm Chandrababu Naidu or damage his house. It was just a protest against Ayyannapathrudu’s remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former minister said.

When asked about his son Jogi Rajiv’s arrest by the ACB in the AgriGold scam, the former minister said that he would give all the information to the media shortly. It was also a political vendetta, he alleged. He said that his son did no wrong in purchasing and selling the land.

Next NTR appreciates Kantara, Karthikeya 2 and KGF Teams Previous Complete list of Winners of 70th National Awards
else

TRENDING

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours

Latest

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours
image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

Most Read

image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Adani Bribery Scandal: U.S. Links Andhra Pradesh Solar Deals, Arrest Warrant Issued

Related Articles

Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues