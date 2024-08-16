CID questions Jogi Ramesh in attack on Naidu’s house case

The Andhra Pradesh CID officials on Friday questioned former minister Jogi Ramesh in the case related to the attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s house. The police also questioned him whether he did that attack on his own or someone else prompted him to do so.

The CID police summoned the former minister to their office on the day. As Jogi Ramesh reached the office, they asked him about the details of the incident. They also questioned him on his intentions for the attack and the people behind him. They also questioned him on how many vehicles were used and whether they carried any weapons to the place. They also questioned him on his intentions in the attack – whether he intended to beat the former chief minister or to destroy his house.

The CID officials have also questioned him whether there was any preplan for the incident. How many people participated in the attack and their names also sought from the former minister. The CID officials also questioned Jogi Ramesh’s driver Tandra Ramu separately.

Speaking after the questioning, Jogi Ramesh told media persons that they would face the case in the court of law. He said that the case was filed as part of the political vendetta of the NDA government. He said that he had answered all the questions raised by the CID officials during the enquiry.

He said that he was pained at the comments of Chintakayala Annayyapathrudu on then chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. As a protest against those remarks, he went to Chandrababu Naidu’s house. He said that he had no intention to harm Chandrababu Naidu or damage his house. It was just a protest against Ayyannapathrudu’s remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former minister said.

When asked about his son Jogi Rajiv’s arrest by the ACB in the AgriGold scam, the former minister said that he would give all the information to the media shortly. It was also a political vendetta, he alleged. He said that his son did no wrong in purchasing and selling the land.